'Game Of Thrones' Leads Emmy Nods -- See Complete List Of Nominees

Kirsten Acuna

Happy Emmy Thursday!

The 66th Primetime Emmy nominations were just announced by Mindy Kaling and Carson Daly.

“Game of Thrones” leads with 19 nods while Netflix picked up nominations for original series “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black.”

The lead actor category is a tight race this year with both “True Detective” actors Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey going up against each other AND three-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston for “Breaking Bad.”

Here are all the nominees.

Lead actor in a Drama Series

Lead actor drama seriesYahoo

Jeff Daniels “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm “Mad Men”

Woody Harrelson “True Detective”

Matthew McConaughey “True Detective”

Bryan Cranston “Breaking Bad”

Kevin Spacey “House of Cards”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Lead actress dramaYahoo



Claire Danes “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery “Downton Abbey”

Julianna Margulies “The Good Wife”

Kerry Washington “Scandal”

Lizzy Caplan “Masters of Sex”

Robin Wright “House of Cards”

Lead Actor in a miniseries or movie

Lead actor miniseries movieYahoo



Chiwetel Ejiofor “Dancing on the Edge”

Martin Freeman “Fargo”

Billy Bob Thornton “Fargo”

Idris Elba “Luther”

Mark Ruffalo “The Normal Heart”

Benedict Cumberbatch “Sherlock”

Lead Actress in a Miniseries or movie

Lead actress miniseries movieYahoo



Minnie Driver “Return to Zero”

Jessica Lange “American Horror Story”

Sarah Paulson “American Horror Story”

Cicely Tyson “The Trip to Bountiful”

Helena Bonham Carter “Burton and Taylor”

Kristen Wiig “The Spoils of Babylon”

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding tv movieYahoo



“Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight”

“The Normal Heart”

“Sherlock”

“Killing Kennedy”

“The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Variety Series

Outstanding variety seriesYahoo

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Colbert Report”

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

Outstanding Miniseries

Outstanding miniseriesYahoo

“Bonnie & Clyde”

“Fargo”

“Luther”

“Treme”

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“The White Queen”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series series

Lead actor comedyYahoo



Don Cheadle “House of Lies”

Ricky Gervais “Derek”

Matt LeBlanc “Episodes”

William H. Macy “Shameless”

Louis C.K. “Louie”

Jim Parsons “The Big Bang Theory”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lead actressYahoo

Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus “Veep”

Melissa McCarthy “Mike and Molly”

Amy Poehler “Parks and Recreation”

Lena Dunham “Girls”

Taylor Schilling “Orange is the New Black”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding comedy series emmy 2014Yahoo

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Veep”

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding drama series emmy 2014Yahoo

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“Breaking Bad”

“True Detective”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.