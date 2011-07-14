EMMYS 2011: Click Here To See The Complete List Of Nominations

Joshua Jackson of “Fringe” and Melissa McCarthy from “Mike and Molly” and the movie “Bridesmaids” announced the nominations.



Notable news out of the list:

After all that hubbub, at least Reelz Channel’s “The Kennedys” scored a few nominations.

Cat Deeley, host of “So You Think You Can Dance,” earned a nod for best reality host — fans have long cried out for her to get one.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has arrived.

“Modern Family” ran the actors’ nominations.

And McCarthy herself was shocked by her own nomination, grabbing her heart and murmuring, “Keep it together,” when Jackson happily announced it.

Complete list below.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Kyle Chandler, “Friday Night Lights”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

Timothy Olyphant, “Justified”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries of Movie:

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”

Greg Kinnear, “The Kennedys”

Barry Pepper, “The Kennedys”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Laurence Fishburne, “Thurgood”

William Hurt, “Too Big to Fail”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Laura Linney, “The Big C”

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Martha Plimpton, “Raising Hope”

Tina Fey, “Liz Lemon”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”

Mireille Enos, “The Killing”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:

Diana Lane, “Cinema Verite”

Elizabeth McGovern, “Downton Abbey”

Kate Winslet, “Mildred Pierce”

Taraji P. Henson, “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story”

Jean Marsh, “Upstairs Downstairs”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Walton Goggins, “Justified”

John Slattery, “Mad Men”

Andre Braugher, “Men of a Certain Age”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:

Tom Wilkinson, “The Kennedys”

Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”

Brian F. O’Byrne, “Mildred Pierce”

Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail”

James Woods, “Too Big to Fail”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Jane Krakowski, “30 Rock”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Kelly Macdonald, “Boardwalk Empire”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Margo Marindale, “Justified”

Michelle Forbes, “The Killing”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Mildred Pierce”

Meilssa Leo, “Mildred Pierce”

Mare Winningham, “Mildred Pierce”

Eileen Atkins, “Upstairs Downstairs”

Outstanding Host for a Reality Program:

Phil Keoghan, “The Amazing Race”

Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Outstanding Comedy Series:

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS

“Glee,” Fox

“Modern Family,” ABC

“The Office,” NBC

“Parks and Recreation,” NBC

“30 Rock,” NBC

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Boardwalk Empire,” HBO

“Dexter,” Showtime

“Friday Night Lights,” DirectTV

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“The Good Wife,” CBS

“Mad Men,” AMC

Oustanding Miniseries or Movie:

“Cinema Verite,” HBO

“Downton Abbey,” PBS

“Mildred Pierce,” HBO

“The Pillars of the Earth,” Starz

“Too Big to Fail,” HBO

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series:

“The Colbert Report,” Comedy Central

“Conan,” TBS

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Comedy Central

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” NBC

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO

“Saturday Night LIve,” NBC

