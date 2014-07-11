The 17 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From Today's Emmy Nominations

Craig Blankenhorn/FX Keri Russell and FX’s spy series ‘The Americans’ continue to receive the cold shoulder.

The nominations for the 66th Primetime Emmys were announced Thursday morning and not everyone is happy.

Netflix stunned again, receiving more than double of last year’s nominations pushing out comedies like “Brooklyn Nine Nine” and “Parks and Recreation” and dramas including “The Good Wife” and “Homeland” from receiving nods.

While BBC’s “Sherlock” and HBO’s “True Detective” received their fair share of praise, a lot of favourites went unrecognised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.