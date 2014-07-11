The 17 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From Today's Emmy Nominations

Craig Blankenhorn/FXKeri Russell and FX’s spy series ‘The Americans’ continue to receive the cold shoulder.
The nominations for the 66th Primetime Emmys were announced Thursday morning and not everyone is happy.
Netflix stunned again, receiving more than double of last year’s nominations pushing out comedies like “Brooklyn Nine Nine” and “Parks and Recreation” and dramas including “The Good Wife” and “Homeland” from receiving nods.
While BBC’s “Sherlock” and HBO’s “True Detective” received their fair share of praise, a lot of favourites went unrecognised.
Snub: Sure, Julianna Margulies received her nod, but 'The Good Wife' gets shut out of the drama category despite a huge twist this past season.
Surprise: Netflix was nominated for an outstanding 31 Emmys between 'House of Cards,' 'Orange is the New Black,' and Ricky Gervais' 'Derrick'! Last year, the streaming service picked up 14 noms.
Surprise: Jeff Daniels received another Best Actor nod for the recently cancelled HBO show 'The Newsroom.'
Snub: Andy Samberg won't be able to add an Emmy to his 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' Golden Globe. Other than a Best Supporting nom, the comedy was shut out.
Surprise: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are facing off against each other in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category in what may be one of the tightest races in recent years.
Snub: No nods for NBC's 'The Blacklist' or James Spader, even though the show was one of the new top-rated dramas of the fall and the actor was one of the most captivating reasons to watch.
Surprise: FX's 'Fargo' managed to land 18 nods. It almost beat out HBO's 'Game of Thrones' to be the show with the most nominations.
Snub: For the second year in a row, Tatiana Maslany doesn't receive any nominations despite playing a series of different roles on 'Orphan Black.'
Surprise: Benedict Cumberbatch is finally getting recognised for his work in the incredible BBC series 'Sherlock' with 12 nominations.
Seriously, check this out if you haven't watched it.
Surprise: Now that '30 Rock' and Alec Baldwin are out of the race, William H. Macy received a nod for 'Shameless.'
Surprise: Watch out 'Modern Family,' there's a new Queen of Comedy. Melissa McCarthy receives a nom for her role on 'Mike & Molly.'
Snub: Once again 'The Walking Dead' may be one of the highest-rated shows, but zombies continue to be left off the Emmy list.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.