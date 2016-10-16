These are the 2 of the best burgers in the US -- and I tried them side by side

Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDERThey look very different.
- I tried NYC’s Emmy burger and Chicago’s Au Cheval burger side by side.
- Both were delicious but very different.
- My preference was the Emmy burger.
NYC’s Emmy Burger — served at Emily — and Chicago’s Au Cheval burger — served at a restaurant by the same name — have consistently been named two of the best burgers in the US.
I was lucky enough to be able to try them side by side at a dinner event hosted at Chef’s Club in New York City, which featured just the two burgers as the main course options.
The two cheeseburgers are very different — keep scrolling to see what I thought of each.
Aptly named the 'Great Meat-Up,' the dinner was held at Chef's Club in NYC's Nolita neighbourhood. I was seated at the bar with a great view of the open kitchen.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Menu options included the two burgers, of course, as well as fries and pickles from Au Cheval, a root beer float from Au Cheval, and a rice krispie ice cream sandwich from Emily.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Even at 9:30 pm, the restaurant was packed -- few people can pass up the chance to try these iconic burgers.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
There were a fair amount of Au Cheval burgers passing through the kitchen, which makes sense considering they're usually only available in Chicago.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
I was especially excited for the Emmy burger since it's served on my favourite kind of a bread: a pretzel bun.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Au Cheval describes itself as having a 'passion for eggs,' so I went all out and ordered the burger with bacon and a fried egg on top.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
I wasn't asked how I wanted my burgers, but the Emmy burger arrived rare, dripping with caramelised onions, white cheddar cheese, and red pepper aioli.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
The Au Cheval burger arrived with two thin patties, cooked what looked to be medium-rare, topped with American cheese, pickles, and dijonnaise.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
Au Cheval serves a true cheeseburger in every sense of the word, down to the fluffy bun and American cheese. The extra-thick bacon and fried egg made the burger a little too rich for my taste though.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
The Emmy burger nailed it. The rareness of the burger was perfectly complimented by the slight char on the outside, and I loved the sweetness that came from the caramelised onions. Plus, I'd take cheddar over American cheese any day.
Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER
