What celebrities wore to the virtual Emmys

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram; Jameela Jamil/Instagram; Reese Witherspoon/Instagram Some celebrities opted for casual looks at the 2020 Emmys.

The 72nd Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday for the first time in history.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted from the Staples Centre arena in Los Angeles, California.

Though television’s biggest actors weren’t able to attend the event in person, some stars including Reese Witherspoon and Yvonne Orji wore stunning gowns at home.

Others, such as Rachel Brosnahan, opted for pajamas.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Television’s biggest stars were honoured at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, while winners and nominees tuned in virtually from their homes around the globe.

As a result, stars including Jameela Jamil and Rachel Brosnahan took advantage of the casual setting and wore pajamas for the big night. Others, like Yvonne Orji and Reese Witherspoon, took the opportunity to wear their red-carpet gowns at home.

In July, executive producers for the show sent a letter to attendees that included a note about the show’s dress code: “Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort!'”

Here’s a look at what stars wore to this year’s show.

Zendaya dazzled in a two-toned dress and sparkly accessories.

Law Roach/Instagram Zendaya attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Her Christopher John Rogers gown had short black sleeves, a rectangular neckline, and a purple, bubble-shaped skirt.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya completed the look with a multicoloured necklace from BVLGARI and black Christian Louboutin pumps with heart embellishments.

Jameela Jamil went for a casual yet glamorous look that included pajamas.

Jameela Jamil/Instagram Jameela Jamil attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

The actress posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing white JJWinks pajamas with no bra underneath. Her white top retails for $US75, and her matching pants cost $US65.

She also ditched her shoes and added a long-sleeved Markarian dressing gown with yellow, blue, white, and pink sparkles on top. Jamil said the dressing gown was inspired by her “The Good Place” character, writing: “It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine.”

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a gold gown with a plunging neckline and very high slit in the front.

@traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Ross posed in a gold-tiered halter gown from Alexandre Vauthier, which she paired with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes.

According to a press release shared with Insider, Ross’ look is going to be donated to the RAD charity auction, where 100% of the sales will go toward supporting former first lady Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote.”

H.E.R., the only musician to perform at this year’s show, wore a Vera Wang ensemble.

Vera Wang/Instagram H.E.R. attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

The designer shared a photo of H.E.R. wearing the pink-and-orange cheongsam with yellow-tinted sunglasses and hoop earrings on Instagram. The musician also thanked Wang for creating the look on her page.

“So thrilled to be dressing the one and only H.E.R. tonight for the 72nd Emmys Awards!” Wang wrote on Instagram. “Sending love and light! XXV.”

William Jackson Harper matched with his girlfriend Ali Ahn and their dog Chico for the 2020 Emmys.

William Jackson Harper/Instagram William Jackson Harper attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

“The Good Place” star and his crew wore denim jeans and black T-shirts that said “good trouble,” a reference to late Georgia congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

Mark Duplass, who stars in “The Morning Show,” mixed a tuxedo jacket with pajamas.

Mark Duplass/Instagram Mark Duplass attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

“Tonight’s look brought to u by old a– tux jacket from CYRUS awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“Insecure” star Yvonne Orji looked stunning in a red Azzi & Osta gown.

Drini Marie/Instagram Yvonne Orji attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Makeup artist Drini Marie shared a video of the actress wearing her Emmys look on her Instagram story. Orji’s single-sleeve dress was covered in red sparkles and had a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Aniston changed out of her cosy pajama look into a black gown to present an award live from the Staples Centre.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

Aniston prepped for the awards show in a $US665 robe and pajama pants from Pour Les Femmes. She then changed into a black gown that she paired with a jeweled necklace and matching bracelet.

Rachel Brosnahan went for an elevated casual look in what she called “fashion pajamas” to watch the Emmys from the comfort of home.

E! Rachel Brosnahan attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

The star of “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” wore fuchsia and black pajamas that were designed with red poppy flowers. She even had her dog, Winston, wear a matching bow tie.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the nominations for her shows “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Little Fires Everywhere”

@reesewitherspoon Witherspoon attended the virtual 2020 Emmys.

Witherspoon celebrated from the comfort of her lawn in a black Louis Vuitton gown and jewellery from the same designer.

Paul Mescal from “Normal People” looked dapper in a Louis Vuitton suit.

@paul.mescal Paul Mescal attends the virtual 72nd Emmy Awards.

The 24-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo of the suit he was wearing to stay at home for the awards show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.