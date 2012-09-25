The 13 Best Moments From Sunday's Emmy Awards

Photo: Getty
Sunday night’s 64th Primetime Emmy Awards honored this year’s best in television.While the telecast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, mainly saw familiar faces taking the stage to accept awards, there were a few surprises.
ABC’s “Modern Family” and Showtime’s “Homeland” won big, while “Mad Men” shockingly did not—taking home zero of the 17 awards the show was nominated for.
Yellow and blue dominated the red carpet, while Sofia Vergara tweeted a photo of her major wardrobe malfunction.
Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show with this star-studded video. Watch Best Actress nominees such as Zooey Deschanel, Lena Dunham and Christina Hendricks knock some sense into a stage fright-ridden Kimmel.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus won best lead actress in a comedy series and pretends to mix up her acceptance speech with fellow nominee, Amy Poehler.
- Drama Series: 'Homeland,' Showtime.
- Actress, Drama Series: Claire Danes, 'Homeland,' Showtime.
- Actor, Drama Series: Damian Lewis, 'Homeland,' Showtime.
- Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Aaron Paul, 'Breaking Bad,' AMC.
- Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, 'Downton Abbey,' PBS.
- Writing, Drama Series: Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, 'Homeland,' Showtime.
- Directing, Drama Series: Tim Van Patten, 'Boardwalk Empire,' HBO.
- Comedy Series: 'Modern Family,' ABC.
- Actor, Comedy Series: Jon Cryer, 'Two and a Half Men,' CBS.
- Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep,' HBO.
- Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Julie Bowen, 'Modern Family,' ABC.
- Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Eric Stonestreet, 'Modern Family,' ABC.
- Writing, Comedy Series: Louis C.K, 'Louie,' FX Networks.
- Directing, Comedy Series: Steven Levitan, 'Modern Family,' ABC.
- Miniseries or Movie: 'Game Change,' HBO.
- Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Julianne Moore, 'Game Change,' HBO.
- Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Kevin Costner, 'Hatfields & McCoys,' History.
- Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie: Jessica Lange, 'American Horror Story,' FX Networks.
- Supporting Actor, Miniseries or Movie: Tom Berenger, 'Hatfields & McCoys,' History.
- Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Jay Roach, 'Game Change,' HBO.
- Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special: Danny Strong, 'Game Change,' HBO.
- Reality-Competition Program: 'The Amazing Race,' CBS.
- Host, Reality-Competition Program: Tom Bergeron, 'Dancing With the Stars,' ABC.
- Variety, Music or Comedy Series: 'The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,' Comedy Central.
- Writing for a Variety Special: Louis C.K., 'Louis C.K. Live at the Beacon Theatre,' FX Networks.
- Directing, Variety, Music or Comedy Special: Glenn Weiss, 65th Annual Tony Awards, CBS.
