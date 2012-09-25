The 13 Best Moments From Sunday's Emmy Awards

Photo: Getty

Sunday night’s 64th Primetime Emmy Awards honored this year’s best in television.While the telecast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, mainly saw familiar faces taking the stage to accept awards, there were a few surprises.



ABC’s “Modern Family” and Showtime’s “Homeland” won big, while “Mad Men” shockingly did not—taking home zero of the 17 awards the show was nominated for.

Yellow and blue dominated the red carpet, while Sofia Vergara tweeted a photo of her major wardrobe malfunction.

