Here's the story behind those green ribbons stars are sporting at the Emmy Awards

Madison Malone Kircher

Wardrobe choices are always a hot topic at the annual Emmy Awards, but tonight’s show wasn’t just about celebrities dresses and suits — many stars also chose to accessories their Emmy looks with green ribbons reading #DemandClimateAction.

Here’s Jeffrey Tambor accepting his award for best actor in a comedy for his role as Maura Pfefferman in Amazon’s “Transparent.” Notice the green ribbon on his chest. 

Jeffrey tambor emmys green ribbonsFox

Here’s a close-up look at Tambor’s ribbon, which makes it a little easier to read the hashtag. 

Tambor was joined by his “Transparent” co-star, Gabby Hoffman, who was also sporting a ribbon. 

Green ribbon emmysFox

Don Cheadle, nominated for his role in “House of Lies,” was wearing one too. 

Green ribbons emmysFox

Online, people were initially unsure of what the ribbons were about. Some people thought they might be in honour of mental health awareness, which many actors wore last year in honour of Robin Williams.

However, after Tambor accepted his award, people online quickly realised what the ribbons were honouring. 

Many of the responses were fairly positive.

 Learn more about the #DemandClimateAction campaign here

