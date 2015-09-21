Here's what everyone is wearing on the Emmys red carpet

Sunday’s Emmy Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in the television industry.

But before nominees like Amy Schumer and Jon Hamm make their way into the show, they must first brave the red carpet.

Here’s what the celebrities were wearing.

The night’s host, Andy Samberg, with wife Joanna Newsom on the red carpet.

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara, wearing a St. John gown, with fiancé Joe Manganiello.

“American Horror Story” star Lady Gaga went with a more subdued Brandon Maxwell gown.

“Scandal” star and presenter Kerry Washington in a Marc Jacobs dress.

“Mad Men” best supporting actress nominee Christina Hendricks in a Naeem Khan dress.

“Parks and Recreation” Lead Actress nominee Amy Poehler wearing a Michael Kors dress.

“Veep” best actress nominee Julia Louis-Dreyfus wearing a Safiyaa dress.

“Mad Men” nominee January Jones.

Jones looked happier when she reunited with “Mad Men” co-star Elisabeth Moss.

“Empire” star Taraji P. Henson.

“Game of Thrones” stars Lena Headey and Maisie Williams.

“Homeland” star Claire Danes, wearing Prada, with husband Hugh Dancy.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy.

“Orange is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling.

“Orange is the New Black” actress Laura Prepon in a Christian Siriano gown.

Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Presenter Heidi Klum in Versace.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” actress Jessica Lange in a J Mendel gown.

“Kimmy Schmitt” actress Jane Krakowski.

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi. The reality show was nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

“Transparent” stars Gaby Hoffman and Judith Light.

15-year-old “Mad Men” actress Kiernan Shipka.

24-year-old “Scream Queens” actress Emma Roberts in a Jenny Packham gown.

“Modern Family” actos Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez had fun on the red carpet.

Brother-sister duo Julianne and Derek Hough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.