Emmanuel Macron just became the youngest president of France

Emmanuel Macron is the newest president of France after his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris this morning.

The 39-year-old former banker has taken over from his predecessor, Francois Hollande, after the official handover at the palace.

In his speech, Macron vowed to restore confidence to France.

“The world needs what the French have always taught. For decades France has doubted herself,” according to the BBC.

“My mandate will give the French back the confidence to believe in themselves.”

This is a developing story…

