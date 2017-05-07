Macron's campaign releases ad of pundits predicting an easy Hillary Clinton win to scare French people to vote

The campaign for 39-year-old centrist Emmanuel Macron released an ad Friday aimed at inciting French people to vote in France’s election on Sunday.

The ad features a series of clips in which US political pundits expressed their confidence that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide against opponent Donald Trump in the November election.

The ad opens with a clip of a smiling Hillary surrounded by a jubilant crowd of supporters. At the bottom of the clip is a statement in French that translates to, “I think we will win.”

“I think it’s a landslide for Hillary, no question about it,” billionaire entrepreneur and Clinton supporter Mark Cuban said in a clip that followed.

The ad also featured a clip of former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm waving her arms in excitement while forecasting an easy win for Clinton.

“I think that we are feeling so great,” Granholm, a Democrat, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hours before polls closed. “In fact, if I were feeling any more great about this election they would have to arrest me.”

“A lot of people have no idea that Trump is headed for a historic defeat,” the New York Times’ Bret Stephens told “Morning Joe” in August 2016 in a segment that was featured in Macron’s ad.

“Hillary Clinton today is more likely to win in a landslide. That would not only have an impact on this race, but [it would] realign the country politically, to some extent, than if Donald Trump is to win narrowly, or at all,” political pundit Mark Halperin said in the last clip aired in Macron’s campaign commercial.

The ad then segues into a statement urging French voters to turn out. “The worst is not impossible. Vote,” said the statement in French.

The ad was released as opinion polls have shown an increasingly tight race between Macron and his challenger, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Macron has called for deregulating the economy and maintaining France’s membership of the European Union, while Le Pen, who spearheads the far-right National Front party, is anti-EU, anti-immigrant, and a populist, who strongly endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency during the US election.

Leading up to the election, Macron’s campaign announced that it had been the target of a massive computer hack and asked the French media not to air documents that had been released, claiming that false ones had been mixed in with legitimate ones.

Macron gained the endorsement of former president Barack Obama days ahead of the election.

Watch Macron’s campaign ad below:

