Meet the Greek Orthodox priest who runs a hedge fund on the side

The Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson has managed to marry two professions that seem mutually exclusive.

On one hand, he is a Greek Orthodox travelling priest. On the other, he is the manager of a modest though successful $US20 million hedge fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“My whole life I always knew things before they happened. I guess it’s just a gift from God,” Lemelson told the Journal.

Lemelson set up Lemelson Capital in 2012, and runs the three-year-old Amvona Fund,

His Twitter feed links to articles about tax evasion, the Greek economic crisis and stock calls. He featured on a radio show focused on trading ideas this summer, where he said he had taken a short position in Netflix.

Lemelson has also found time to speak in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who later asked Lemelson for an invocation.

.@realDonaldTrump asks for and receives blessing from @Lemelson, a leading champion of #Christian rights and freedom: pic.twitter.com/yP69YmWM4s

— Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) October 1, 2015

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.

