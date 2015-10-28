Meet the Greek Orthodox priest who runs a hedge fund on the side

The Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson has managed to marry two professions that seem mutually exclusive.
On one hand, he is a Greek Orthodox travelling priest. On the other, he is the manager of a modest though successful $US20 million hedge fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“My whole life I always knew things before they happened. I guess it’s just a gift from God,” Lemelson told the Journal.
Lemelson set up Lemelson Capital in 2012, and runs the three-year-old Amvona Fund,
His Twitter feed links to articles about tax evasion, the Greek economic crisis and stock calls. He featured on a radio show focused on trading ideas this summer, where he said he had taken a short position in Netflix.
Lemelson has also found time to speak in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who later asked Lemelson for an invocation.
.@realDonaldTrump asks for and receives blessing from @Lemelson, a leading champion of #Christian rights and freedom: pic.twitter.com/yP69YmWM4s
— Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) October 1, 2015
Read the full Wall Street Journal article here.
NOW WATCH: Cop pulls a clever move to save a man from suicide
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.