Meet the Greek Orthodox priest who runs a hedge fund on the side

Lucinda Shen
Wikimedia Commons

The Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson has managed to marry two professions that seem mutually exclusive.

On one hand, he is a Greek Orthodox travelling priest. On the other, he is the manager of a modest though successful $US20 million hedge fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“My whole life I always knew things before they happened. I guess it’s just a gift from God,” Lemelson told the Journal.

Lemelson set up Lemelson Capital in 2012, and runs the three-year-old Amvona Fund,

 

His Twitter feed links to articles about tax evasion, the Greek economic crisis and stock calls. He featured on a radio show focused on trading ideas this summer, where he said he had taken a short position in Netflix.

Lemelson has also found time to speak in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who later asked Lemelson for an invocation.

 

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here

NOW WATCH: Cop pulls a clever move to save a man from suicide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.