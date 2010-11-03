Here's The Presentation That Explains Whitney Tilson's Open Table Short

CNBC just mentioned Whitney Tilson’s big short of Open Table.



He thinks that, while the company has a good management team and is generally run well, it is severely overvalued.

Tilson projects at least a 50% decline for the stock.

In his latest letter, Tilson recommends doubters read a short presentation from Cornell MBA student Emmanuel Franjul (via Market Folly).

In it, Franjul breaks down just why Open Table is overvalued.

