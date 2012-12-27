Soccer Star Fears For His Life And Likely Won't Play For Native Country In Africa Cup Of Nations

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world. But according to Tom J. Doyle of Goal.com, when play begins next month, Emmanuel Adebayor says he probably won’t play for Togo because he fears for his own life.Adebayor, who currently stars for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premiere League, was on the Togo national team’s bus in 2010 when it was attacked and three people died. Adebayor was told at the time that he was the target of the attack and had to wear a bulletproof vest and helmet after the attack.



Adebayor said he would not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations unless changes were made. And according to Adebayor, “nothing has changed,” adding that there is only a 5% chance he will play and that he is not “putting my life at risk.”

Adebayor has scored 26 goals in 54 career international matches with Togo. He has 18 goals in the last two seasons with the Spurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.