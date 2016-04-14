Emma Watson had an awesome reaction when Malala Yousafzai called herself a feminist

A.C. Fowler

Actress Emma Watson, the UN global goodwill ambassador for women, helped teenage Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai embrace the word feminism.

When she heard how she inspired Yousafzai to consider herself a feminist, she got really excited.

