Emma Watson had an awesome reaction when Malala Yousafzai called herself a feminist

Actress Emma Watson, the UN global goodwill ambassador for women, helped teenage Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai embrace the word feminism.

When she heard how she inspired Yousafzai to consider herself a feminist, she got really excited.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.