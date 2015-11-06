Emma Watson had an awesome reaction when Malala Yousafzai called herself a feminist

Actress Emma Watson, the U.N. global goodwill ambassador for women, helped teenage Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai embrace the word feminism.

When she heard how she inspired Yousafzai to consider herself a feminist, she got really excited.

Yousafzai, a human rights and female education activist, is the subject of the new documentary “He Named Me Malala.” Four years ago, Yousafzai was shot in the head by members of the Taliban for speaking out in support of education for girls.

On Wednesday, Watson interviewed her at the Into Film Festival, where the documentary was being shown.

During the interview, the 18-year-old Pakistani activist told Watson that she initially thought feminism was a “tricky word,” but that Watson’s U.N. speech helped her embrace the term.

“I hesitated in saying am I feminist or not,” Yousafzai said. “After hearing your speech, when you said, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’ I decided there’s no way, and there’s nothing wrong with calling yourself a feminist.”

She concluded, “So I am a feminist and you all should be feminists because feminism is another word for equality.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.