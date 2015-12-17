12 book recommendations from 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson and Hermione Granger, the “Harry Potter” character she played for a decade, have at least one thing in common: they both love to read.
After starring in the billion-dollar franchise — which she did from age 11 to 21 — Watson attended Brown University and graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s in English literature.
Since graduating, Watson has continued to promote education — and reading — through her role as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, which she took on in 2014, according to UN.org.
But she hasn’t given up acting.
Watson will play the role of another bookworm — this time Belle — in a live action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is expected to be released in March 2017. She’s also currently filming “The Circle,” a science-fiction thriller in which she stars alongside Tom Hanks, reports Variety.com.
When she’s not acting or giving viral speeches on gender equality, the 25-year-old British actress-turned-activist makes time to read. Here are 12 books she has recommended through Twitter or her many interviews over the years:
Watson has mentioned 'Just Kids' in at least three separate interviews over the years.
In 2011 she told Vogue that this book touched her in a special way saying, '
I want to live like Patti. I want to write like Patti. The book was so honest and brave. I loved the way she sees the world. I really felt that life was more beautiful after I read it, and I felt more hopeful.'
Then, in 2012, Watson told Savoir Flair that 'Just Kids' would always be on her bedside table -- and in 2013 she told Elle that the book still held a place in her heart.
Synopsis: 'Just Kids' is a personal memoir from American singer-songwriter Patti Smith about her time spent in New York City as a budding artist with her lover, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, during the late 60s and 70s.
As a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Watson recently interviewed activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, about feminism and the importance of educating women worldwide.
During the interview, Watson asked Malala if she had a favourite book that she had recently read. Her answer: 'A Thousand Splendid Suns.' Watson responded by saying: 'It's a wonderful book. I've also read this book. It's an amazing book.'
Synopsis: Hosseini, who also authored 'The Kite Runner,' delivered another New York Times bestseller with this 2007 novel that takes you on an emotional journey with two Afghan women, Mariam and Laila, as they struggle to live in a society under the rule of the Taliban.
In March 2014 Watson tweeted out a picture of 'Love Letters to the Dead' and wrote, 'Dear Ava, I loved your book.'
A Twitter user then asked Watson if she'd recommend the book, to which she replied: 'highly recommend reading it.'
Entertainment Weekly reports that Catherine Hardwicke, director of 'Twilight,' will begin shooting a movie version of this book next year.
Synopsis: This debut novel from Dellaira is a young adult novel about a 15-year-old girl, Laurel, who opens up about her life through letters to 'dead geniuses,' like Kurt Cobain, as a way to deal with the death of her sister, May.
After posting about 'Love Letters to the Dead,' another Twitter user asked Watson for additional recommendations and Watson responded by tweeting a photo of 'The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.'
Synopsis: This nonfiction book focuses on the struggles of Jean-Dominique Bauby, the former editor-in-chief of the French Elle magazine, after he suffered a stroke in 1995 and woke up 20 days later in a body that was paralysed except for his left eye. To write this book, Bauby would sit patiently while his speech therapist recited the alphabet, and he'd blink his left eye when she got to the letter he wanted to use.
In the February 2014 issue of Wonderland magazine, Watson talked about her love for 'The Queen of the Tearling.'
'I had kind of said I would never do a franchise again, so I was desperate to hate it,' the actress told Wonderland. 'Unfortunately, I didn't sleep for about a week because I couldn't put the bloody thing down.'
She added: 'It would be fair to say I became obsessed with the role and the book.'
Watson enjoyed the magical adventure tale so much that she announced last year that she would be starring in and executive producing the movie version of it, according to the New York Post.
Synopsis: This debut novel from Erika Johansen follows Kelsea Raleigh Glynn, an insecure and bookish princess, on her fantastical journey to reclaim the throne from the evil Red Queen.
In 2011, Watson told Harper's Bazaar that 'The Remains of the Day' is one of her favourite books because it illustrates the consequences that come from living a cautious life.
'Part of me is very resentful of this British mentality that it's not good to express feelings of any kind -- that it's not proper or brave,' she told the magazine. 'But I also appreciate it.'
Synopsis: The story centres on Stevens, a butler in postwar England, as he reflects back on his time of service at Darlington Hall and his relationship with the housekeeper, Miss Kenton.
In September 2013 Watson tweeted that she stayed up until 4 a.m. because she couldn't put 'The Fault in Our Stars' down.
Synopsis: This emotional young adult novel follows two teenagers who meet at a cancer support group and try to live a normal life together, despite battling the deadly disease.
In 2012 Watson spoke to Marie Claire about 'The Fountainhead' saying, 'I know, it's a cult. I'm not going to take it too far, but I did enjoy it.'
Synopsis: This cult classic was published in 1943 and promotes individualism by focusing on the story of an architect who tries to achieve success the hard way through his own innovative designs, rather than adhering to the standard practices of his day.
Earlier this year Watson tweeted out a picture of 'The Opposite of Loneliness' and wrote, 'I had to tell you about this book. If you've already read it tell me what your favourite bits were.'
Synopsis: This New York Times bestseller is a collection of essays and stories from Keegan, which was published posthumously after she died in a car wreck just five days after graduating from Yale University.
Watson read all three of Strayed's novels -- 'Tiny Beautiful Things,' 'Torch,' and 'Wild' -- in three weeks and tweeted her praise to the author and to Reese Witherspoon, who starred and produced the 2014 movie version of 'Wild.'
Synopsis: 'Torch' (2006) is Strayed's debut novel that was loosely based on her life. It follows a Minnesotan family who must cope with the sickness and eventual death of a mother of two children.
'Wild' (2012) is Strayed's memoir of the months she spent hiking 1,100 miles of the Pacific Coast Trail at age 26 after feeling overwhelmed by her mother's death, her failed marriage, and the disintegration of her family.
'Tiny Beautiful Things' (2012) is a collection of essays from Strayed's 'Dear Sugar' advice column, which she started anonymously writing for The Rumpus in 2010.
We all have that one book we are slightly embarrassed to admit we stayed up all night to finish. 'Twilight' is Watson's.
In 2009 she told Elle UK that it was her guilty pleasure, but she loved them. 'This is so sad, but I literally felt depressed when I finished reading them because I thought, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do now?'' she told the magazine.
Synopsis: The four books in the 'Twilight' series follow misfit high schooler Bella Swan as she falls in love with the handsome and mysterious vampire, Edward Cullen, who doesn't drink human blood, and befriends Jacob Black, a werewolf who also loves Bella but is put in the friend zone.
Last month, Watson shared a photo of herself holding the 2015 'Rookie Yearbook' and directed all of her followers to Amazon to purchase it saying, 'I. AM. SO EXCITED that this is finally here ... ladies buy it now now now.'
Synopsis: 'The Rookie Yearbook' is a compilation of the year's best content from Rookiemag.com, a website created by women for teenage girls. Currently in its fourth year, the book includes beautiful art and photographs, playlists, DIY tutorials, advice, interviews, a sticker sheet, and poster, among other things.
