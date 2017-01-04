We finally have a taste of Emma Watson singing in 'Beauty and the Beast' and she totally nails it

The INSIDER Summary:

• Emma Watson will play Belle in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

• Some people were concerned about her singing since she had never sang on screen before. • Disney released a sound clip of her singing for the movie. • She sounds awesome, and we can’t wait.

With the raging success of Disney’s live-action movies “Cinderella” and “The Jungle Book,” it was only a matter of time before they announced another classic would soon be brought to life. Fans were overjoyed to find out that producers had decided on “Beauty and the Beast” for their next big blockbuster.

When they cast Emma Watson for the iconic role of Belle, however, some members of the fandom weren’t as elated as the original Belle herself. While many were excited to see Watson take on the classic bookworm character, others were sceptical of her singing ability, a talent absoutely vital to the role.

Well, the nay-sayers have officially been silenced after Disney released a video showing off the “Harry Potter” star’s pipes.

The official “Beauty and the Beast” Facebook page put fans’ concerns to rest once and for all with an audio clip of Watson singing “Something There,” and to say she killed it is an understatement.

Here’s the original version, in case you were curious:

Fans have been flocking to the page since it was posted to admit Watson sounds amazing. She’s got the brains, the beauty, and now everyone can finally agree she’s also got the voice.

The real question is will Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen be able to pull off “Be Our Guest” as flawlessly as the original animated favotiers, Lumiere and Cogsworth?

“Beauty and the Beast” will be in theatres March 17, 2017.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.