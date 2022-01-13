Emma Watson says she was ‘taken aback’ by Rupert Grint’s ‘vulnerable’ comments during ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ special. HBO Max.

Emma Watson spoke to Vogue about an emotional moment with Rupert Grint in the “Harry Potter” reunion.

During the reunion, Grint said that Watson was “family” to him.

Watson told Vogue that she was “taken aback” by how “vulnerable” Grint was during that moment.

The cast of the “Harry Potter” film saga reunited for an HBO Max special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” released earlier this year.

During the special, the cast reflected on filming and revealed secrets such as Daniel Radcliffe writing a love letter to co-star Helena Bonham Carter because he had a crush on her.

In an interview with Vogue, Watson reflected on an emotional moment of the reunion special where Grint said that Watson will always be “family” to him after growing up together filming “Harry Potter.”

Grint told her: “It’s a strong bond, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”

They then hugged and Grint told Watson, “I love you” before adding, “as friends,” causing both to laugh. The pair famously played love interests Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the movies.

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ special. HBO

When asked about this moment, Watson told Vogue: “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly. Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”

Watson also told Vogue that although the lead “Harry Potter” trio does not have a groupchat together, they do speak individually.

“Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die,” she said. “Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

Watson also revealed during the reunion that she “fell in love” with co-star Tom Felton but nothing ever happened “romantically” between the two stars.

When asked about the childhood crush during the Vogue interview, Watson laughed and said: “We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet.”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is available on HBO Max.