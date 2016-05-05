Emma Watson walked the Met Gala's red carpet covered in recycled plastic bottles

Recycling an outfit for a fashionable event like the Met Gala is unheard of — that is, until Emma Watson took to the red carpet Monday night in a striking black and white gown made completely out of recycled materials.

The gown was made of repurposed plastic bottles to keep with the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme and was created through a collaboration by Watson, Calvin Klein, and Eco-Age, a company that helps businesses introduce sustainable solutions.

The body of the gown was made using three fabrics, all woven out of yarns made from recycled plastic bottles. Even the smallest details, like the zippers, were made from recycled materials and the linings were made of organically grown and crafted cotton and silk.

Watson wrote on Facebook that the gown is made up of three pieces including a bustier, trousers, and a train, all of which the actress and activist has pledged to re-use and wear again in the future.

She also wrote in her Facebook post that, “Being able to repurpose this waste and incorporate it into my gown for the ‪#‎MetGala‬ proves the power that creativity, technology, and fashion can have by working together.”



Here’s Watson’s full Facebook message about her gown:

Thank you Calvin Klein & Eco Age for collaborating with me and creating the most amazing gown. I am proud to say it is truly sustainable and represents a connection between myself and all the people in the supply chain who played a role in creating it. The body of the gown is crafted from three different fabrics, all woven from yarns made from recycled plastic bottles (!). Plastic is one of the biggest pollutants on the planet. Being able to repurpose this waste and incorporate it into my gown for the ‪#‎MetGala‬ proves the power that creativity, technology and fashion can have by working together. Each and every part of this beautiful gown has been produced with sustainability in mind, even the components that you can’t see. The zippers on the gown are made from recycled materials and the inner bustier has been crafted from organic cotton. Conventional cotton is one of the highest impact crops, using more chemicals than any other crop in the world. Organic cotton on the other hand, is grown without the use of the most harmful chemicals and is therefore better for the environment and people working with cotton. The organic silk used in the lining of my gown is certified to a standard that guarantees the highest environmental and social standards throughout production. It is my intention to repurpose elements of the gown for future use. The trousers can be worn on their own, as can the bustier, the train can be used for a future red carpet look… I’m looking forward to experimenting with this. Truly beautiful things should be worn again and again and again. ‪#‎30wears‬ I hope you like it! The ultimate #30Wears! ‪#‎MetGala2016‬

Watson’s wasn’t the only dress that impressed by sticking to the theme. Margot Robie’s dress was also made from organic silk, Livia Firth re-wore a dress she had previously worn created from up-cycled materials, and Claire Danes wore a gown that actually glowed.

