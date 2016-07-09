Emma Watson met the actress who plays Hermione in the new 'Harry Potter' play and it was magical

There are two Hermiones — and no, it’s not because of polyjuice potion.

Emma Watson, who famously played the brilliant witch in the “Harry Potter” film series, went to a showing of the new play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Wednesday, and shared a moment with the actress playing an older version of her character, Noma Dumezweni.

“Yesterday I went to see the ‘Cursed Child,'” Watson wrote in a Facebook post. “I came in with no idea what to expect and it was AMAZING. Some things about the play were, I think, possibly even more beautiful than the films.”

“Having seen it I felt more connected to Hermione and the stories than I have since Deathly Hallows came out, which was such a gift,” she continued. “Meeting Noma and seeing her on stage was like meeting my older self and have her tell me everything was going to be alright, which as you can imagine was immensely comforting (and emotional)! The cast and crew welcomed me like I was family and Noma was everything I could ever hope she would be. She’s wonderful.”

The decision to cast a black actress to play Hermione in the play was met with some racist objections, but Watson and author J.K. Rowling — who also wrote the play — have shut them down handedly.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” official opens on July 30, and the script is being released as a book the following day. Spoilers have already leaked, despite Rowling’s best efforts.



