Emma "Hermione Granger" Watson Quits Brown After Being Taunted By Fellow Students

Apparently, Emma Watson’s desire to just be “normal” didn’t go as planned.



According to the Daily News, the Harry Potter star has taken a leave of absence from Brown University that may turn out to be permanent.

And if the reaction below is indeed the one Watson got in class, we can’t say we blame her:

The insider says Watson didn’t shy away from class participation and often would “answer something in class and get it right,” calling the 21-year-old actress “really smart.” Unfortunately, this brought out the sophisticated wit and cinematic expertise of her Ivy League peers.

According to the source, her classmates “would respond [to her answer] with a quote from ‘Harry Potter.'” The most popular choice was “Three points for Gryffindor!” – a reference to the movie’s dormitory system, and a congratulatory phrase in the films when a student got a correct answer.

Watson was also stalked at football games.

(But we’d still venture to guess that the realisation that “normalcy” wasn’t all it was cracked up to be may also have had something to do with the decision. Being a beautiful loaded world-famous superstar probably has its points).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.