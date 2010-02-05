Emma Watson Is Hollywood's Highest Paid Female Star

Harry Potter has been doing well for all-grown up Emma Watson.



Emma, a 19-year-old college student in Rhode Island, was doled out $30 million in 2009, more than any other actress in Hollywood.

She was also the youngest person on the list, which included Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker, according to Vanity Fair’s list of top-paid celebrities.

She got $15 million paychecks for both Parts 1 and 2 of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.’

Watson also has lucrative advertising contracts with fashion companies like Burberry.

Even though she was the top-paid actress on the list, she was No. 14 on the full list.

The top 10 are:

1. Michael Bay, producer-director ($125 million)

2. Steven Spielberg, producer-director ($85 million)

3. Roland Emmerich, producer-director ($70 million)

4. James Cameron, producer-director ($50 million)

5. Todd Phillips, director ($44 million)

6. Daniel Radcliffe, actor ($41 million)

7. Ben Stiller, actor ($40 million)

8. Tom Hanks, actor ($36 million)

9. J. J. Abrams, producer-director ($36 million)

10. Jerry Bruckheimer, producer ($35.5 million)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.