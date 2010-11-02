Emma Watson, Who Plays "Hermione" In Harry Potter, Recently Discovered She Is Worth $32 Million

The actress who plays “Hermione” in the Harry Potter series, Emma Watson, says she is worth $32 million.



She says she “felt sick, very emotional” upon realising this–at age 17, when she had “the money conversation” with her dad. Her allowance at the time was $75 a week.

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry, is worth $45 million.

The next instalment in the blockbuster series, the final movie part 1, opens November 19th.

