There's something deeply wrong with Disney's new Emma Watson 'Beauty and the Beast' doll

Jacob Shamsian
Emma WatsonOlivier Douliery-Pool/Getty ImagesEmma Watson’s reaction when she saw the doll, probably.

• Disney and Hasbro released a Belle “Beauty and the Beast” princess doll.

• It’s supposed to look like Emma Watson.
• It looks more like Justin Bieber.

Emma Watson will be starring as Belle in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, out on March 17. As part of the marketing and merchandising campaign, the company released a series of new “Beauty and the Beast” toys.

One of their dolls for Belle is supposed to look like Emma Watson. But … something’s not quite right, as ozthegreatandpowerful noted on Flickr when he took a few pictures of the doll.

 

Here’s a comparsion, just to freak you out:

Emma watson dollMike Coppola/Getty Images and Instagram

In Hasbro’s quest to replicate Emma Watson’s visage on a plastic surface, it looks like they got the proportions wrong. As many people are noting, the doll looks a lot more like Justin Bieber in a dress.

According to ozthegreatandpowerful, the dolls are sold at JC Penney, but they aren’t listed on JC Penney’s website at the time of this post.

This isn’t the first time a doll version of Emma Watson’s face has looked strange. For the Harry Potter movies, Mattel made a Hermione Granger doll in 2002 that doesn’t quite capture her countenance either.

Emma watson doll hermione grangerAmazon/Harry Potter

INSIDER has reached out to Hasbro for comment, but had not heard back at the time of this post.

