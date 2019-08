Emma Watson just took on one of the most challenging roles of her career — being a professional beatboxer. She was asked to keep the beat for freestyler and “Hamilton” star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who rapped about gender equality for the #HeForShe campaign.

