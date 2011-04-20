"The Help" And 10 Other Bestsellers Hollywood Is Banking On At The Box Office

Kathryn Stockett‘s “The Help” has spent over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.



That’s been more than enough time to shoot, edit and release the trailer (video below) for the Dreamworks adaptation, which stars Emma Stone and Viola Davis.

Novels that fly off the shelves have long led to easy greenlights from production executives.

But lately, it feels like we’re completely awash in book adaptations — especially since so many novel series have led to blockbuster franchises like “Twilight.”

And Hollywood isn’t slowing its raid on the publishing industry.

If you read it and loved it in the past couple years — or, in some cases, even if you read it and loved it in high school — you’ll probably be watching it soon.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.