"The Help" And 10 Other Bestsellers Hollywood Is Banking On At The Box Office

Kathryn Stockett‘s “The Help” has spent over 100 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.
That’s been more than enough time to shoot, edit and release the trailer (video below) for the Dreamworks adaptation, which stars Emma Stone and Viola Davis.
Novels that fly off the shelves have long led to easy greenlights from production executives.
But lately, it feels like we’re completely awash in book adaptations — especially since so many novel series have led to blockbuster franchises like “Twilight.”
And Hollywood isn’t slowing its raid on the publishing industry.
If you read it and loved it in the past couple years — or, in some cases, even if you read it and loved it in high school — you’ll probably be watching it soon.
DeGeneres just optioned this Jodi Picoult novel about a woman having the child of her ex-husband via in vitro fertilization.
The adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer's novel about a child prodigy is currently filming and due out in 2012.
Set just before 9/11, the novel about three thirtysomething New Yorkers generated an instant literary fanbase. But the pre-production has been long and complicated. Keira Knightley, Eric Bana and Michelle Williams are set to star, but filming has yet to begin.
Suzanne Collins' thriller series will jump to the big screen with Jennifer Lawrence (who just scored an Oscar nomination for her turn in 'Winter's Bone') as its star.
Plucked from Andy McNab's 13-book adventure series, this third-volume adaptation will star action go-to Jason Statham. The film is in pre-production.
Producers never tire of Jack Kerouac's iconic work -- 'On the Road' has been made before. Walter Salles is at the helm of this production, which will likely get a box office lift from 'Twilight' heroine Kristen Stewart.
Yann Martel's beloved bestseller about the son of a zookeeper is currently filming in India and due out in late 2012.
Leonardo DiCaprio will play Gatsby -- and after an audition battle that had nearly every starlet in town reading for the part, Carey Mulligan won the role of Daisy Buchanan. The film is slated for a 2012 release.
Due out in 2012, Stephen Chbosky's beloved coming-of-age novel is in pre-production -- and it will star 'Harry Potter' lead Emma Watson.
