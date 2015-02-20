Footage of Oscar nominee Emma Stone singing her heart out in 2004 is wildly endearing

Dimitrios Kambouris / GettyEmma Stone.
Hollywood A-lister Emma Stone was once known as “Emily Stone” and in 2004, she donned a crop top to audition for TV’s “In Search Of The New Partridge Family.”
The video footage of her singing Meredith Brooks’ one-hit-wonder “Bitch,” first posted by Gawker earlier today, is pretty cute.
11 years later, she’s up for an Oscar for her work in “Birdman,” but here, she’s just a cool girl who we’d all want to be friends with in high school.
Also, she sings “I’m a sinner, I’m a plate,” instead of “I’m a saint.”
Take a look:
