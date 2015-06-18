Emma Stone 'did one of the worst things ever' after her contact info was published in the Sony hack

Emma Stone is notoriously private about her personal life, so the actress recently went into a panic after her email address and mobile phone number were published on WikiLeaks following the Sony hack.

In a new cover interview with The Wall Street Journal magazine, Stone says she reacted to the privacy breach “really quickly” and “then I did one of the worst things ever.”

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Emma Stone regrets her reaction to her email address being made public.

“I was getting all these emails and texts from people I didn’t know — ‘Hi, I’m Joe from the U.K. I like your movies’ — and I was so overwhelmed that I went to my inbox and I deleted all my emails. In about a 30-second span, I hit ‘Select All’ and ‘Delete Forever,’ and thousands of emails, like six years of emails, are now gone forever. I was just so freaked out that someone was in there… It was horrible. I cried for like an hour. Most of the emails I’m mourning I can still talk to the person and get them back. But there’s others where the person is actually gone. It really sucks.”

But just how many fan emails did Stone — who has appeared in six Sony films, including “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise — get to prompt such a drastic gesture? Less than you may think.

“It was probably five emails and five texts,” admits Stone. “I just went there.”

Stone simply prefers to keep her personal life private, especially when it comes to her actor-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield.

“It’s so special to me that it never feels good to talk about,” she tells WSJ of her relationship. “So I just continually don’t talk about it.”

In April,WikiLeakspublished

173,132 emails and 30,287 documents stemming from the Sony hack in a searchable database, revealing email addresses and phone numbers for tons of celebrities.

Sony, which was “totally blindsided” by the Wikileaks dump of private information, responded to the privacy invasion by calling it a “criminal act.”

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, however, argued in a press release that the public has a right to the hacked Sony information, which was initially leaked ahead of the release of “The Interview.”

