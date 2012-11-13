Emma Stone Officiates Wedding For Her Publicist And 'Gangster Squad' Director

Photo: Getty

Emma Stone assumed a different role other than actress this weekend.On Saturday, Stone officiated the Ojai wedding of her publicist, Holly Shakoor, and Ruben Fleischer—her director in “Zombieland” and the upcoming “Gangster Squad.”



Stone introduced her publicist and director while she was working on “Gangster Squad.”

Shakoor works for LA-based PR company 42West. Her other clients include Jennifer Garner, Russell Brand, Nicole Kidman, Christina Hendricks and Sofia Vergara—who was tweeting throughout Saturday’s ceremony.

“My beautiful publicist Holly at her wedding tonight!!!” Vergara wrote as a caption accompanying this photo:

Photo: @SofiaVergara

Here’s a photo of the newlyweds:

Photo: Facebook

Vergara also tweeted this pic of herself at the wedding, with her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, in the centre:

Photo: WhoSay/SofiaVergara

And this one eating cake with her friends:

Photo: WhoSay/SofiaVergara



