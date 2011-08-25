UH OH: Jim Carrey Makes Creepy Video Tribute To Emma Stone

Jim Carrey has long been known for his off-the-walls antics.
But this could be his PR off-the-deep-end moment.
In other words, just about everything he’s done until now — bopping around on talk-show sets, refusing to stick to movie-hawking scripts — can be justified even when it’s a little much.
This video — in which the 49-year-old Carrey fantasizes about a relationship with the 22-year-old Stone — is not.
It’s the tipping point that could take him from the zany list to the crazy list.
Stand by for the exasperated statement from Carrey that this was all a bit — note the lip-quivering at the end — but still. Still.
Unless Stone was in on it (and if so, we’d love to know how he pitched that one) — there’s no comedic merit to be salvaged here.
Click here to watch, but only if you’ll be able to shower shortly afterwards.
