Emma Stone says her jokes have been stolen and given to male co-stars in the past

Though sexism in Hollywood is as old as the industry itself, in the last few years actresses have become more vocal about their experiences encountering it, and Emma Stone is the latest.

While doing press for her new movie “La La Land,” Stone recently opened up to Rolling Stone about some of the times she’s been taken advantage of or denigrated by male directors.

“There have been times when I’ve improvised, they have laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away,” she said.

Stone also added that she’s been admonished on set for bringing up an idea or her opinion. “It’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ — and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!'” she said.

Stone’s performance in “La La Land” has her pegged as a lock for an Oscar nomination. With that exposure, hopefully she can continue to bring awareness to the continued sexism in the business.

