WATCH: Emma Stone Discusses Her 'Amazing Spider-Man' Boyfriend, Andrew Garfield

Kirsten Acuna

Emma Stone sat down with Buzz Sugar editor, Becky Kirsch, to discuss her role in the upcoming “Spider-Man” film.

Stone opens up about what it’s like to play the web-slinging hero’s love interest, Gwen Stacy, why her superhero boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, is an “unbelievable” actor and why Spider-Man is better than the rest of this summer’s action heroes.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” comes out July 3 in theatres. 

Watch the video below:

