Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Photobomb A Fan Trying To Take A Sneaky Photo Of Them

The usually camera shy couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were feeling a bit friendlier a few days ago when they busted a fan sneakily trying to take their photo.

A New York woman named Alejandra Garibay was dining at Lure Fishbar in Soho when she spotted the celeb couple and tried to take their pic under the guise of taking her dining companion’s photo.

But Garfield and Stone quickly caught on, mugging for the camera at just the right moment.

Garibay posted the pic to her Instagram account, writing: “Ok, so… either I caught a great moment between #AndrewGarfield & #EmmaStone or I clearly got caught and I am officially FIRED as a paparazzi… #oops.”