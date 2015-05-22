Bradley Cooper confesses how he'd describe Emma Stone if he could take over her Tinder profile

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper might be coming to a dating app near you!

Costars from upcoming film “Aloha,” Cooper and Stone are happy to let you know that their chemistry is alive and well, on and off-screen.

So alive, in fact, that the duo has offered to write Tinder profiles for each other. Both stars seem particularly taken with the other’s eyes, reports Perez Hilton.

Here’s what Cooper had to say about Stone. Imagine swiping right and left a few times before coming across this:

“[Her] reptilian eyes take you into a kind place, soft and lovely and full of grace.”

Similarly, Stone followed up with her own take about Cooper:

“Look at those blue [eyes]. He’s into Chinese food, but he’s equally into making you smile.”





While neither of the actors are on Tinder yet (unlike some Hollywood stars like Hilary Duff), Stone admits to having used the app for one of her friends. “My friend is [on Tinder], and I’ve swiped for her. That was a good time.” said Stone.

We can only hope that both Cooper and Stone will download the app soon, giving the rest of us a chance to gaze longingly into their eyes and swipe right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.