Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Buy A $2.5 Million Beverly Hills Home Together

Meredith Galante
emma stone andrew garfield beverly hills

Photo: Coldwell Banker

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are shacking up together in Beverly Hills.The adorable couple just purchased a $2.5 million home together, according to The Real Estalker.

The 3,862-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The house has once belonged to the late English actor Dudley Moore.

Welcome to Noel Place in Beverly Hills. The gates will provide privacy for Emma and Andrew.

Inside the house is very cozy.

The ceilings in the living room are very high, and a lot of natural light gets in.

The house is 1.5-stories-high and technically considered a ranch.

That wine cellar is drool-worthy.

The kitchen has beautiful dark wood floors. There is plenty of counter space.

We love that you can see into the dining and living room from the kitchen. It's perfect for entertaining guests.

There's plenty of storage in this pad.

The dining room is perfect for intimate gatherings.

French doors connect the backyard entertainment spaces and the dining room.

This family room doubles as a gym and play room.

The bedroom has a lovely fireplace.

There's backyard access from the master bedroom.

The bathroom is filled with marble, a tub, and separate shower.

Are Emma and Andrew ready for kids?

There's plenty of room here if they want to start a family!

One bedroom has a private bathroom and would work great as a guest bedroom.

Emma and Andrew seem very down-to-earth—if they actually plan on doing their own laundry, that is.

The pool is huge.

We love the covered deck.

