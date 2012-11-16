Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Buy A $2.5 Million Beverly Hills Home Together

Photo: Coldwell Banker
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are shacking up together in Beverly Hills.The adorable couple just purchased a $2.5 million home together, according to The Real Estalker.
The 3,862-square-foot home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
The house has once belonged to the late English actor Dudley Moore.
We love that you can see into the dining and living room from the kitchen. It's perfect for entertaining guests.
