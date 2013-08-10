Emma Roberts Tried And Failed To Cut The Massive Cronut Line

Half croissant, half doughnut, cronuts are fully the rage in New York City.

With lines down the block, this Dominique Ansel bakery sweet treat is a hot commodity — even for VIP celebrities like Emma Roberts.

The 22-year-old actress went to the Soho bakery Thursday and tried to cut the line, only to be turned away by a security doorman (yes, doorman).

You can check out pics of Roberts being turned away, but she later recounted the story while appearing on “Late Night” with Jimmy Fallon, pleading innocence.

“Today I went to the bakery to get a cronut and I was like ‘oh my god, there’s no line’ and I walk in and they’re like ‘Um, the line is actually down the block,'” Roberts told the late night host. “So I walked out and went to the end of the line and waited and waited and then they were like ‘Sorry, there are no more cronuts. They were out of cronuts!”

Luckily, Fallon just so happened to have a cronut on hand to surprise his guest. Watch below:

Apparently Roberts isn’t the only celebrity cronut fan.

Heidi Klum, too, posted a photo this week saying, “Flying back home with a box of #cronuts for my loved ones.” It’s good to be a cronut!

