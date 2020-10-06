The best maternity outfits Emma Roberts has worn, from polka-dot minidresses to floral swimsuits

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Emma Roberts announced her pregnancy in August.

Emma Roberts announced in August that she’s expecting a child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Since then, she’s shown off her chic and simple maternity style on Instagram.

Roberts seems to favour dresses while pregnant, especially those that have a polka-dot or floral print.

She’s also accessorized her outfits with sunglasses, face masks, and even heels.

Emma Roberts has some of the best maternity style in Hollywood.

Since announcing in August that she’s expecting a child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, Roberts has kept her Instagram followers up to date with her latest looks. She’s worn chic minidresses, platform heels, and even a swimsuit that showed off her baby bump.

Here are some of the best outfits she’s worn so far throughout her pregnancy.

Emma Roberts confirmed her pregnancy in August with a photo of herself wearing a white, polka-dot nap dress.

Emma Roberts Emma Roberts announced her pregnancy while wearing a dress from Sleeper.

Roberts referenced her boyfriend and unborn child in the caption of her photo, writing: “Me…and my two favourite guys ????????.”

The Atlanta dress, designed by clothing brand Sleeper, has puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves and an ankle-length skirt. It’s made from 100% linen, and retails for $US224 at the time of writing. The dress is also sold in other colorways, including black, tan, and white with pink roses.

The garment could be considered a day gown or nap dress, which combines the leisure of pajamas with the elegance of evening wear, as Business Insider’s Bethany Biron previously reported.

She wore another white ensemble with polka-dot accents that same month.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts looked chic in the black-and-white ensemble.

Roberts shared this mirror selfie, where she’s seen with minimal makeup and an updo hairstyle, on her Instagram story. She wrote “Today’s Look” over the photo.

Her Isla minidress from Maurie & Eve is made from crushed cotton and retails for $US87 at the time of writing. It stands out thanks to its mid-length bell sleeves and high neckline with fringe detailing.

To complete the chic look, Roberts donned black, Mary Jane shoes with a silver buckle from Carel Paris – which are now sold out – and sheer socks with black polka dots.

On Labour Day, the actress lounged by a pool in floral swimwear.

Emma Roberts/Instagram She wrote ‘Happy Labour Day’ across the poolside selfie.

Her sold-out bathing suit, designed by J.Crew, is black, strapless, and covered in tiny red flowers. It perfectly matches her red Mulberry sunglasses, which are available to buy on Farfetch for $US286.

Roberts showed her affinity for floral prints once again with a pink midi dress made from silk.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts added some edge to her look with her sunglasses and red bag.

Her whimsical, drop-waist dress was designed by Klements London, and retails for $US309 (£240). She styled the look with a $US1,990 Akris tote bag, sold-out Dior ballet shoes, and the same $US286 Mulberry sunglasses she wore on Labour Day.

Arguably one of her best maternity looks includes a polka-dot minidress and platform heels.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts has found numerous ways to incorporate polka dots into her style.

In early September, Roberts shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a mirror while wearing the pink outfit.

“Baby-doll dress has a whole new meaning,” she captioned the photo. She also shared similar mirror selfies on her Instagram story.

The $US450 dress seen in her pictures was designed by New York-based brand Batsheva. It has a high neckline, elbow-length bell sleeves, and fringe across the hem of its skirt.

Roberts also wore sold-out Miu Miu heels, and a ’60s-inspired, half-up half-down hairstyle created by stylist Kylee Heath.

The actress hinted at an upcoming project with one of her most recent maternity looks.

Emma Roberts/Instagram This Versace dress made for one of Emma Roberts’ most glamorous maternity looks.

Roberts shared a photo of herself wearing a pink-and-blue floral dress with long sleeves designed by Versace. She also wore pointed black pumps and carried a matching handbag.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote: “This @versace look coming in #january but not allowed to say for what yet… ????????❤️????.”

While it’s unclear as to exactly what Roberts has in store, comedian Chelsea Handler thinks she knows, writing: “A Versace pregnancy line?”

Roberts has even found a way to incorporate stylish face masks into her pregnancy fashion.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts shared this photo to encourage people to wear their masks.

In a statement-making Instagram post in October, Roberts wore a gingham-print mask, black sunglasses, and a white dress with a yellow, floral print.

The latter garment from Faithfull the Brand is sold out at the time of writing, though her BaubleBar mask can be purchased in a $US16 pack of three.

“Wear a mask ???? Read a book [email protected] #thelightness by @knownemily ☁️one of my favourite picks,” Roberts wrote, referencing her online reading group Belletrist.

For her October baby shower, Roberts wore a Tory Burch dress, matching face mask, and white boots.

Emma Roberts/Instagram Emma Roberts’ baby shower was hosted by designer Tory Burch.

Roberts’ $US249 dress is “perfect for sunny days,” according to the Tory Burch website. It has puffy sleeves, a shirred top, and a tiered skirt – all of which are covered in a print of hibiscus flowers, pineapples, and birds.

The designer also sells a two-layered face mask with the same print in a $US35 set of five. Tory Burch says on its website that some proceeds from the masks will be donated to International Medical Corps to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the Tory Burch Foundation, which works to empower women.

At the time of writing, the white, zip-up boots that Roberts wore are sold out. They previously retailed for $US59.99 from Mango.

