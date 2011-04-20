Scream 4's Emma Roberts Promises Conan O'Brien She Does Not Buy Granny Panties

Emma Roberts stopped by the Conan O’Brien Show Tuesday night to promote Scream 4. After your typical discussion about Conan’s surprising height, the pair turned to important matters: The paparazzi.



Conan showed a picture of Roberts, along with the comment “clearly the guy’s just peeking in a window while you’re buying what looks like Queen Victoria’s underwear.”

“They’re shorts,” an exasperated Roberts replied. “They were just shorts, and I didn’t even buy them.”

Roberts was also photographed while being followed by a half-man, half-alligator man. She remained blissfully unaware while being photographed.

As for Scream 4, expect running. “Running. Running away, which is what I do a lot of in this movie,” Roberts said when introducing a clip.

Video below.



