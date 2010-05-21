Interview With Expert Emma Hall On Last Night's Brazen Art Theft

Source: Lee Wells

As you probably know, there was a major heist in Paris last night. Someone in a hood, wearing a face covering and who has the balls to steal over $500 million in art from a museum, did and five major works of art were stolen. (See the art –>)So we asked Emma Hall, the head of external affairs at a major contemporary gallery, to take a stab at who did it.



She can’t guess exactly who took the art (probably a very wealthy pack rat), but can the works ever be sold? (No) How do you steal art? (It involves knives) Educate yourself below.

Emma’s thoughts:

In regards to the theft: F*** that sucks.

How exactly do you steal art?

In many galleries smaller works are secured (screwed) onto the wall so someone can’t just take it off the wall and slip it under their coat. I have heard of that happening in galleries.

So it’s unbelievable: These guys (usually) slice the canvases out of the frames.

Then how long does a thief have to wait before he can sell?

They can never sell. It’s amazing that there is such a fetish to own works of art that you can NEVER show. This is “collecting” taken to the Nth degree.

Not even in 100 years?

No, this is in the public record. One can’t sell stolen goods, that’s illegal.

I guess if in 100 years, the Museum of Modern Art in Paris no longer exists… Well wait, in 100 years, are these paintings even going to be around?



I can’t imagine what sort of damage paintings sustain being rumpled up and whisked out of a broken window. I mean we handle these things with such care, white cottons gloves and such, so for some thief to literally cut the painting out of the frame roll it up under his arm and jet off is horrifying… All the little cracks and flaking; the damage the work undergoes is sad. They will be in pretty bad shape considering what they have undergone.

What will happen to them?

I’m sure they will stay in the family or be sold on the black market of stolen art but these pieces will never surface at auction or any sort of legitimate venue.

You’ve got to say something about who did it.

That’s definitely not the sort of business I’m in, that’s for sure.

Come on, take a stab.

I am sure some super wealthy guy who has a fetish for collecting amazing things paid for the theft. You have to pay a lot of money to get someone to risk going to jail to steal over €500 million worth of art.

We hope to bring Emma back whenever something big happens in the art world.

Now check out the 5 works of art the thief stole yesterday –>

