‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin said they are ‘not sure’ about their gender identity: ‘My journey has been a long one’

Emma Corrin previously described themselves as “queer” in an Instagram post.

Their Instagram bio has the preferred pronouns “she/they.”

Corrin has now said they are still figuring out where they are in terms of queer identity.

Emma Corrin has said that they aren’t sure where they place in terms of gender identity.

“The Crown” star, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show, has previously said they are queer in an Instagram post.

But now, Corrin opened up in an interview with ITV News and explained that they feel they still have to figure out where they place in terms of gender identity.

“I think visibility is key with these things. I’ve felt it, because my journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think that we are so used to defining ourselves, and that’s the way, sadly, society works, within these binaries,” Corrin said.

“It’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

In April this year, Corrin posted a photo of themselves in a bridal gown to Instagram, writing: “ur fave queer bride.”

Then, in July, Corrin posted a picture of themselves wearing a binder, which is a piece of fabric worn around the breasts that non-binary and transgender people sometimes wear to help with body dysmorphia.

Corrin wrote: “Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

Corrin’s Instagram bio also features their preferred pronouns: “she/they.”

In the ITV News interview, Corrin said that they were initially worried about speaking about their queerness, telling ITV that they weren’t “sure whether it was the right thing to do.”

“But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. It’s great and it’s something to be celebrated. I’m still figuring it all out. I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point,” Corrin said.

“There’s no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community, so it’s going to be an ongoing journey. I hope that sharing it helps people.”

Corrin is currently best known for playing Princess Diana in “The Crown,” for which they were Golden Globe-nominated, but will make a further name for themselves when they star in the upcoming romantic queer movie “My Policeman” opposite Harry Styles.