Emirates just unveiled the swanky high-end design for its new Airbus A380 as most airlines say goodbye to the enormous plane — see inside

Lukas Wunderlich/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Emirates is giving its new Airbus A380s an interior upgrade with each cabin receiving an enhancement.

Economy class will receive “ergonomically designed” seats with leather headrests and tray tables with wood finishes.

Premium economy will also make its first debut at the airline with 56 recliner seats in an elegant cabin.

Emirates is one of the few airlines still flying the Airbus A380, a dying breed of aircraft that will soon stop being produced by Airbus. But the world’s largest operator of the A380 isn’t giving up on the world’s largest passenger jet.

The Middle Eastern mega carrier on Tuesday unveiled a massive overhaul to its flagship aircraft that sees every cabin receiving enhancements and even the addition of a premium economy class, a first for 35-year-old Emirates. The first A380 complete with the upgrades has already arrived in Dubai with more to be delivered in the next two years.

Emirates is known for luxurious aircraft, as Insider’s Rachel Hosie found while touring the airline’s A380 at the 2019 Dubai Air Show, and spares no expense, especially in its premium cabins. In first class on the A380, for example, passengers not only sit in gold-accented privates suites but have access to the master bathroom with its own shower.

And while other airlines have moved to discard the A380 during the pandemic due to its high operating costs, Emirates still has nothing but praise for the aircraft. “It’s palatial,” CEO Sir Tim Clark told Business Insider’s David Slotnick in a July interview. “And people absolutely love it. They still go out of their way to get on the 380.”

Take a look inside one of Emirates’ new Airbus A380s.

Emirates was an early adopter of the A380 and has become its most ardent supporter, amassing the largest fleet of the type while committing to fly it during the pandemic.

Arnold Aaron/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Source: Airbus

The aircraft quite literally towers over anything else in Emirates’ passenger fleet as the only double-decker aircraft the airline flies.

Reuters An Emirates Airbus A380 plane approaches for landing at Dubai Airports in Dubai.

And it’s become a status symbol for the airline, with Emirates First Class on the A380 one of the pinnacles of airborne luxury.

kamilpetran/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Emirates’ A380s can be found flying as far as New York, Sydney, and Hong Kong from Dubai, or as close as Muscat, Oman.

Lukas Wunderlich/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

But no matter the distance, the opulence of the A380 is the same on every flight.

M101Studio/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Case in point, Emirates offers an in-flight shower for first class passengers on the A380.

Agent Wolf/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Premium cabin customers can also visit the in-flight bar on the A380’s upper deck.

Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

And now it’s time for an upgrade, starting with installing “ergonomically designed” economy seats throughout the entire 338-seat cabin.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

Emirates calls them “gamechanger” seats and says they’re lighter with no sacrifice of comfort. They will also feature new 13.3-inch in-flight entertainment screens and have tray tables complete with wood finishes.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

Here’s what the seats look like on current A380s.

M101Studio/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

The soft colour palette resembles the desert landscape of the UAE and seats come complete with heather adjustable headrests.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

The new A380s also feature Emirates’ first premium economy cabin with 56 recliner seats in a standard 2-4-2 configuration.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

Along the cabin walls are new wood finishes, a key theme in the redesign, surrounding the windows.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

The seat-back screens are the same size as those in economy at 13.3 inches…

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

And the folding tray tables have the same wood finishes.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

A key feature of premium economy is the recliner seats and they come with a leg and foot rest.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

And that’s just the first floor, the business class and first class cabins are located on the second floor.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

Business class seats now feature champagne-colour finishes and more wood paneling.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

First class is also receiving wider suites with taller doors for more privacy. Here’s what the existing product looks like.

Agent Wolf/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Source: Emirates

The in-flight bar is getting an upgrade, as well, with new seating areas and a more luxurious colour palette similar to what’s found in business class.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

First class passengers will notice more wood paneling in the shower spa and more modern touches.

Emirates The new interior of Emirates’ Airbus A380s.

Source: Emirates

No other existing aircraft will receive the premium economy cabin but Emirates says it will opt for the cabin on a future arrival, the Boeing 777X.

Boeing A Boeing 777X test flight.

The world’s largest twin-engine jet is scheduled to be delivered to launch operator Emirates in 2023.

Reuters Boeing stages the first flight of its 777X plane outside Seattle.

It’s currently flying test flights around the Pacific Northwest in preparation for certification.

Stephen Brashear/Getty The first flight of the Boeing 777X.

Emirates is considering retrofitting its existing A380 fleet to the new standard but the company has to weigh whether it’s worth the investment for a plane whose days are numbered.

Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

Airbus will stop producing the A380 in 2021 after its final delivery to, you guessed it, Emirates.

Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

The final fuselage has already arrived in Toulouse, France, where Airbus pieces together the A380.

REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty The last convoy of an Airbus A380 fuselage.

Clark told Business Insider that the aircraft will “hopefully” fly for another decade. Emirates has over 100 A380s in its fleet at the moment.

Reuters An Emirates Airbus A380 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai.

Air France retired its A380 fleet after just 11 years, citing the pandemic as the reason since it couldn’t fill the 516-seat aircraft anymore.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider An Air France Airbus A380.

The four-engine aircraft are also too costly to operate at a time when every penny counts.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider An Air France Airbus A380.

They have also been largely grounded by the few airlines still operating the A380 including British Airways…

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty British Airways Airbus A380s.

Qantas…

AP Photo/Rob Griffith A Qantas Airbus A380.

Lufthansa…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Lufthansa Airbus A380.

Singapore Airlines…

REUTERS/Tim Chong A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380.

And Korean Air, among others.

David Slotnick/Business Insider A Korean Air Airbus A380.

The sun is setting on the A380, but it will at least be going out in style with Emirates’ new design.

phichak/Shutterstock.com An Emirates Airbus A380.

