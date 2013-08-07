Emirates Has Turned A 124-Seat Commercial Plane Into A Luxurious Private Jet

Emirates Emirates has converted an Airbus A319 into an enormous private jet.

Airlines always configure the jets they order from plane makers to fit their specific needs, but Emirates has gone to another level with an Airbus A319.

It is using the narrowbody jet to launch a luxury private jet service for clients who want to go “beyond first class.”

That means flying around the world in a jet that typically holds 124 passengers, but is customised to fit only 19.

According to Emirates, the aircraft can be booked at short notice, and comes with a chauffeur drive service, along with flight crew and ground staff. The plane is outfitted with 10 private suites, a lounge and dining area, and a shower spa for everyone on board.

The airline would not reveal exact pricing for the service, but said it is “competitive.”

It’s safe to say that for this level of service, “competitive” can be interpreted as “very expensive.”

