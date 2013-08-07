Emirates Has Turned A 124-Seat Commercial Plane Into A Luxurious Private Jet

Alex Davies
Emirates a319 private jet planeEmiratesEmirates has converted an Airbus A319 into an enormous private jet.

Airlines always configure the jets they order from plane makers to fit their specific needs, but Emirates has gone to another level with an Airbus A319.

It is using the narrowbody jet to launch a luxury private jet service for clients who want to go “beyond first class.”

That means flying around the world in a jet that typically holds 124 passengers, but is customised to fit only 19.

According to Emirates, the aircraft can be booked at short notice, and comes with a chauffeur drive service, along with flight crew and ground staff. The plane is outfitted with 10 private suites, a lounge and dining area, and a shower spa for everyone on board.

The airline would not reveal exact pricing for the service, but said it is “competitive.”

It’s safe to say that for this level of service, “competitive” can be interpreted as “very expensive.”

Here's the A319 from the outside.

The 111-foot long jetliner typically seats 124 passengers. The world's largest purpose-built private jet, the Gulfstream G650, is 99 feet long.

This is what economy class usually looks like.

But drop the number of passengers from 124 to 19, and there's a lot more space to move around.

The Emirates A319 is split into two main zones. The first is a lounge area, near the front of the plane.

It's equipped with two large couches, four tables, and two 42-inch HD LCD screens.

The lounge also has six individual seats, with space to eat.

Naturally, the cuisine is top notch.

There's WiFi and mobile phone connectivity throughout the plane, important for doing business in the air.

The second zone is divided into 10 private suites.

Each comes with a lie-flat bed.

And a 32-inch HD LDC screen.

There's also a 'visitor's seat' and a mini-bar in each.

To stay fresh, Emirates offers passengers access to a Shower Spa.

It comes with heated floors and is loaded with beauty products.

Now see what Gulfstream has to offer.

DON'T MISS: Tour The Gulfstream G650, The Best Private Jet $US65 Million Can Buy >

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.