Emirates Has Turned A 124-Seat Commercial Plane Into A Luxurious Private Jet

Airlines always configure the jets they order from plane makers to fit their specific needs, but Emirates has gone to another level with an Airbus A319.
It is using the narrowbody jet to launch a luxury private jet service for clients who want to go “beyond first class.”
That means flying around the world in a jet that typically holds 124 passengers, but is customised to fit only 19.
According to Emirates, the aircraft can be booked at short notice, and comes with a chauffeur drive service, along with flight crew and ground staff. The plane is outfitted with 10 private suites, a lounge and dining area, and a shower spa for everyone on board.
The airline would not reveal exact pricing for the service, but said it is “competitive.”
It’s safe to say that for this level of service, “competitive” can be interpreted as “very expensive.”
The 111-foot long jetliner typically seats 124 passengers. The world's largest purpose-built private jet, the Gulfstream G650, is 99 feet long.
The Emirates A319 is split into two main zones. The first is a lounge area, near the front of the plane.
There's WiFi and mobile phone connectivity throughout the plane, important for doing business in the air.
