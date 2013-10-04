Americans Can Finally Fly To Europe On The World's Best Airline [PHOTOS]

This week, Emirates began service on its first route between Europe and the United States, from Milan to New York.

It’s worrisome news for the American carriers (United, Delta, and American) that already serve the route, who are concerned about the competition from an international airline with a stellar reputation.

Emirates was named the World’s Best Airline for 2013 by Skytrax, a leading airline reviewer. No American carrier cracked the top 10.

And for those who act quickly, Emirates is offering flights from New York to Milan for under $US600. (The sale ends October 8.)

For its first and business class passengers, Emirates has some amazing amenities, like shower spas and comfortable lounges. But the large majority of passengers who stick to flying in economy will get some nice treatment, too.

