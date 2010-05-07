FALSE MATCH: Emirates Flight Turned Around For No Fly Passenger By Mistake

UPDATE: CBS News, via twitter, is now stating that the no fly passenger was a false match, and the Emirates flight has been cleared for takeoff.



JFK Airport in New York has had another plane turn around with a no fly passenger on board, according to NBC New York.

The Emirates flight was heading for Dubai, according to MSNBC.com.

Earlier this week, another Emirates flight bound for Dubai was stopped with a no fly passenger that turned out to be linked to the failed Times Square bomb plot. That bomb plot has now been linked by authorities to terrorist organisations in Pakistan.





