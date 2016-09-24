After taking a flight on Emirates, I never want to fly a domestic airline again

I recently booked a flight from New York City to Milan for a quick getaway. Faced with the choice of flying Delta or Emirates, both of which had round-trip economy-class tickets for about $800, I quickly opted for the Middle Eastern airline.

Emirates, which is owned by Dubai’s government, has exploded onto the US market in the past several years. It is regularly rated one of the top airlines in the world, and I was psyched to experience it on the eight-hour flight.

The trip did not disappoint. I ate salmon and saffron risotto, drank complimentary (and surprisingly decent) wine, and watched a bunch of movies, including the recent Oscar winners “Birdman” and “Whiplash.”

Even before I boarded my flight from Milan to New York, I could tell this would be different from a flight on most domestic airlines. Any passenger -- not just those in business class -- could take a newspaper or magazine for the trip. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Freshly poured mimosas were available upon boarding, but unfortunately for me, those were reserved for business-class travellers. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The flowers hanging by the bathroom were a nice touch. They came down before takeoff. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Business class looked pretty cushy, with reclining seats, reading lamps, and big TV screens. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider But I wasn't prepared to pony up several thousand dollars for an eight-hour flight, so I kept heading toward the back of the plane. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider At least the overhead bins were spacious, even in the rear. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider My seat, 27K, was a window seat, and my row was full. Even so, I had plenty of room to wiggle my knees around. I'd hoped to fly on one of Emirates' impressive new A380 planes, which have two decks and slightly larger economy seats. But it was hard to complain. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider And one thing's for sure ... I lucked out with the view. That's one very large aeroplane wing, with the Swiss Alps in the background! Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Each seat came with a wrapped blanket and pillow ... Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider And a set of headphones and some brightly coloured stickers. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The stickers had a cool purpose: Passengers were instructed to put them on their seatbacks to let flight attendants know if they wanted to be woken up for food or shopping. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I made sure I would be awoken for dinner. I had heard good things about Emirates' cuisine (Saveur's experts have named its business-class in-flight fare the best two years in a row) and didn't want to miss it. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Before we took off, a flight attendant came around with hot towels. In economy class! Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider She also handed each passenger a printed menu. In economy! Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider After takeoff, I started browsing the complimentary issue of Italian fashion glossy Grazia, which I'd picked up at the newsstand. It almost immediately put me to sleep ... Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider But I was awoken soon after when the drink cart rolled up. Unlike on most domestic airlines (even those that fly internationally), the booze was free. The white wine wasn't half bad, and the flight attendant passed me a second bottle before I even had to ask for one. My seat neighbour collected mini bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label as if it were going out of production. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Champagne was the only thing economy-class passengers had to pay for. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The menu was printed in both English and Arabic. Normally I would avoid seafood on an aeroplane, but I decided to try the pan-fried salmon. How bad could it be? Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider It was actually excellent! The fish and risotto were both flavorful, no small feat for aeroplane food. The food was served hot, and the utensils were made of metal, not plastic. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Here's a closer look at lunch. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I was ready to take advantage of 'Ice,' Emirates' entertainment system. The airline review site Skytrax just ranked Emirates the best airline for in-flight entertainment, and I was pretty impressed with the selection. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There were hundreds of movies to choose from, including recent Oscar winners like 'Birdman,' 'The Theory of Everything,' and 'Whiplash.' Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider There was also a program that let customers call one another's seats. I was flying solo, so I didn't try it out, but I could see kids having a field day making prank calls with it. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider The coolest part of Ice were the real-time cameras on the front and underbelly on the plane. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider I was thrilled to find a charger next to the infotainment system. It was compatible with all kinds of plugs. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider Shortly before we landed, the flight attendants handed out our 'snack' -- 'pizza margherita al pesto.' I had high expectations ... Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider ... but it was a real letdown. The dough was soggy, and I didn't taste any pesto at all. It was still better than most aeroplane food I've eaten, though, so I decided to give them a pass on the dish. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider After eight hours, even a first-class suite couldn't have enticed me to stay on the plane a minute longer. But I would definitely choose Emirates over any of the domestic airlines for my next international trip. Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.