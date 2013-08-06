Emirates Created A Google Street View To Show Off Its Huge, Luxurious Planes

Emirates has a new way to show off just how great it can be to travel in one of its Airbus A380 jumbojets: It partnered with Google to create a Street View for the plane, a first for an aircraft.

The marketing stunt, which marks five years since Emirates took delivery of its first double-decker A380, is a clever way to show off the extreme luxury reserved for high-paying passengers, including onboard showers, a spa, and private suites. Users can also check out the plane’s cockpit, lounges, business class, and cockpit.

Emirates operates a fleet of 35 A380s (with 55 more on order), and has carried more than 18 million passengers on the plane.

Take a look around on Emirates.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.