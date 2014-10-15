Emirates Airlines CEO: Malaysia Airlines MH370 'Under Control, Probably Until The Very End'

As the search forMalaysia Airlines flight 370drags on past the seven month mark, not all are happy with the progress of the investigation.

One of the sharpest critics of the investigation has been Emirates Airlines CEO Sir Tim Clarke. The recently knighted Clarke is considered to be one of the most accomplished airline executives in the business and is credited with turning Dubai’s national airline into the an industry powerhouse.

In a recent interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel, Clarke expressed his dissatisfaction with the transparency of the investigation and believes every second of the flight needs to scrutinized. In fact, Clarke promised to continue asking questions as an obligation to those affected by MH370 tragedy.

The Emirates chief executive also doesn’t subscribe to prevailing theory that the missing Boeing flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed into the Indian Ocean.

Instead, he suggested that the missing Malaysia Airlines plane was under someone’s control when it crashed. “MH 370 was, in my opinion, under control, probably until the very end,” Clarke told Der Spiegel.

It is a theory that will further energize the numerous conspiracy theorists who have pondered the disappearance of the flight over the past few months.

REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah Tim Clark, president of Emirates, talks to reporters during a flight tour organised by the airline in Dubai

The veteran airline executive explained that there is no reason for the plane’s transponder and ACARS tracking system to ever be shut off or even put into standby mode. Furthermore, Clarke added that the process to disable ACARS is quite a complicated process; pilots at Emirates are not even trained to do it.

“There hasn’t been one overwater incident in the history of civil aviation — apart from Amelia Earhart in 1939 — that has not been at least 5 or 10 per cent trackable, ” Clarke told Der Speigel.

“But MH 370 has simply disappeared. For me, that raises a degree of suspicion. I’m totally dissatisfied with what has been coming out of all of this.”

Malaysia Airlines MH370 disappeared about an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a flight to Beijing. The 12 year-old Boeing 777 vanished with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board. The current search area for the flight center on a portion of the southern Indian Ocean off of the coast of Australia.

Read the full interview at Der Spiegel Online.

