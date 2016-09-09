Emirates is beating Delta, United, and American by evoking the Golden Age of air travel

Emirates Emirates’ flight attendants put on an elaborate display of tennis skills at the US Open along with a give away of free tickets at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Over the years, Emirates has portrayed itself as a classy, modern embodiment of the golden age of flight.

One of the symbols of Emirates’ quality service is its cabin crew, who are recruited from around the world.

On Thursday, at the US Open, Emirates’ flight attendants put on an elaborate display of tennis skills along with a give away of free tickets at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is just the latest example of the airline’s efforts to position itself as the airline market’s purveyor of classy travel.

Last year, the airline released an ad titled “The Golden Age,” in which the airline evokes the lost glamour and luxury of flight.

In the commercial, the Dubai-based carrier referenced the legendary service of Pan Am’s Jet Clippers of the 1950s and 60s. This was then contrasted with the crowded, impersonal experience of modern air travel. Finally, the airline argued that if you’re looking for an updated Jet Set experience, Emirates is the place to be.

And the critics seem to agree. In July, the Dubai-based carrier won the award for best airline in the world from consumer aviation website Skytrax, beating major US airlines like Delta, United, and American.

Tensions between the “big 3” Middle Eastern airlines and the US commercial carriers have been brewing for a while.

Emirates — along with fellow Middle Eastern carriers Qatar and Etihad — are embroiled in a contentious dispute with a coalition of US airlines. American, Delta, and United Airlines accuse the Gulf trio of having received more than $42 billion in government subsidies over the past decade.

In addition to the US Open, Emirates is engaged in a host of other international sports sponsorships ranging from Arsenal FC to Formula One racing.

Check out Emirates’ cabin crew in action at the 2016 US Open.

