Here's What An Intense Crosswind Can Do To A Boeing 777 Trying To Land [VIDEO]

The crew of an Emirates Boeing 777 had to divert to London’s Gatwick airport after they tried twice to land in a heavy crosswind at the flight’s destination, Birmingham.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association calls the crosswind landing “one of the trickiest skills to learn in flying.”

A video of the 777-300ER’s first attempted landing, posted to YouTube, shows how severely the plane was turned. You can see how off it is from the center of the runway — the correct procedure is to touch one set of tires down before the other, in a “slightly skewed alignment,” airline pilot Patrick Smith writes in his book “Cockpit Confidential.”

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The flight path of Emirates Flight 039, from FlightAware.com, shows the two aborted landings and the diversion to London:

And Birmingham Airport confirmed the flight gave up landing:

@hamzah_316 it’s been diverted to @Gatwick_Airport. For more info please visit our website http://t.co/LlBRQhSWx3

— Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) December 5, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.