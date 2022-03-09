Search

Eminem tops the list of best-selling music artists of all time based on singles sales in the US

Travis Clark
Eminem
Eminem. Jason DeCrow/AP
  • Eminem saw a big boost in sales after his Super Bowl halftime show performance last month.
  • The Recording Industry Association of America said he’s now the top-selling artist of all time based on US singles sales.
  • Other top music artists on the organization’s list include Taylor Swift and Drake.

The rap star Eminem saw a big boost in single and album sales after his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show last month.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Monday that Eminem had surged to the top of its list of the best-selling music artists based on sales of singles in the US. He’s sold 166 million certified single units in the US.

Eminem now tops other music stars like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Rihanna. RIAA’s list is dominated by pop and rap stars that also include Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

Below are the top 25 best-selling music artists of all time based on sales of certified singles in the US, according to the Recording Industry Association of America:

25. Flo Rida — 52.5 million units
Flo rida
24. Khalid — 53 million units
Khalid
Khalid performs onstage at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
23. J. Cole — 55.5 million units
J cole
22. Future — 58 million units
Future
21. Lil Baby — 61 million units
Lil baby
Lil Baby poses in the press room with the award for best new artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
20. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — 62.5 million units
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paras Griffin/Getty Images
19. Ariana Grande — 63.5 million units
Ariana grande posing for a photo in a coach chair on the voice
Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
18. Luke Bryan — 68.5 million units
Luke bryan
17. Lil Wayne — 70 million units
Lil wayne
16. Imagine Dragons — 74.5 million units
Imagine Dragons
Hit-making rock band Imagine Dragons got its start on ReverbNation. Amy Sussman/AP
15. Juice Wrld — 75.5 million units
Juice wrld
Juice Wrld performs at Elysee Montmartre on September 20, 2018 in Paris, France. David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns
14. Lady Gaga — 80.5 million units
Lady gaga
Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty
13. Ed Sheeran — 80.5 million units
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images
12. Maroon 5 — 85.5 million units
Maroon 5
Maroon 5. Evans Vestal Ward/Getty
11. The Weeknd — 86 million units
The Weeknd
10. Bruno Mars — 90.5 million units
Bruno mars
9. Chris Brown — 91 million units
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
8. Post Malone — 95 million units
Post malone
Post Malone performs at Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic
7. Katy Perry — 106.5 million units
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attended the screening of EPIX’s ‘Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour’ in 2015. Valerie Macon/Getty Images
6. Justin Bieber — 107.5 million
Justin bieber
Justin Bieber performs in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music
5. Kanye West — 122.5 million units
Kanye west
4. Taylor Swift — 134 million units
Taylor swift
Taylor Swift performs at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
3. Rihanna — 151.5 million units
Rihanna
Rihanna Tim P. Whitby/Getty
2. Drake — 163.5 million units
Drake.
Drake. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
1. Eminem — 166 million units
Eminem performs at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show
Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

