Eminem tops the list of best-selling music artists of all time based on singles sales in the US
Travis Clark
Eminem saw a big boost in sales after his Super Bowl halftime show performance last month.
The Recording Industry Association of America said he’s now the top-selling artist of all time based on US singles sales.
Other top music artists on the organization’s list include Taylor Swift and Drake.
The rap star Eminem saw a big boost in single and album sales after his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show last month.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Monday that Eminem had surged to the top of its list of the best-selling music artists based on sales of singles in the US. He’s sold 166 million certified single units in the US.
Eminem now tops other music stars like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Rihanna. RIAA’s list is dominated by pop and rap stars that also include Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.
Below are the top 25 best-selling music artists of all time based on sales of certified singles in the US, according to the Recording Industry Association of America:
25. Flo Rida — 52.5 million units
24. Khalid — 53 million units
23. J. Cole — 55.5 million units
22. Future — 58 million units
21. Lil Baby — 61 million units
20. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — 62.5 million units
19. Ariana Grande — 63.5 million units
18. Luke Bryan — 68.5 million units
17. Lil Wayne — 70 million units
16. Imagine Dragons — 74.5 million units
15. Juice Wrld — 75.5 million units
14. Lady Gaga — 80.5 million units
13. Ed Sheeran — 80.5 million units
12. Maroon 5 — 85.5 million units
11. The Weeknd — 86 million units
10. Bruno Mars — 90.5 million units
9. Chris Brown — 91 million units
8. Post Malone — 95 million units
7. Katy Perry — 106.5 million units
6. Justin Bieber — 107.5 million
5. Kanye West — 122.5 million units
4. Taylor Swift — 134 million units
3. Rihanna — 151.5 million units
2. Drake — 163.5 million units
1. Eminem — 166 million units
