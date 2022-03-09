Eminem tops the list of best-selling music artists of all time based on singles sales in the US

Eminem. Jason DeCrow/AP

The rap star Eminem saw a big boost in single and album sales after his performance during the Super Bowl halftime show last month.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced on Monday that Eminem had surged to the top of its list of the best-selling music artists based on sales of singles in the US. He’s sold 166 million certified single units in the US.

Eminem now tops other music stars like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Rihanna. RIAA’s list is dominated by pop and rap stars that also include Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry.

Below are the top 25 best-selling music artists of all time based on sales of certified singles in the US, according to the Recording Industry Association of America:

25. Flo Rida — 52.5 million units 24. Khalid — 53 million units Khalid performs onstage at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images 23. J. Cole — 55.5 million units 22. Future — 58 million units 21. Lil Baby — 61 million units Lil Baby poses in the press room with the award for best new artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 20. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — 62.5 million units YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paras Griffin/Getty Images 19. Ariana Grande — 63.5 million units Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice.’ Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 18. Luke Bryan — 68.5 million units 17. Lil Wayne — 70 million units 16. Imagine Dragons — 74.5 million units Hit-making rock band Imagine Dragons got its start on ReverbNation. Amy Sussman/AP 15. Juice Wrld — 75.5 million units Juice Wrld performs at Elysee Montmartre on September 20, 2018 in Paris, France. David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns 14. Lady Gaga — 80.5 million units Lady Gaga Neilson Barnard/Getty 13. Ed Sheeran — 80.5 million units Ed Sheeran. Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images 12. Maroon 5 — 85.5 million units Maroon 5. Evans Vestal Ward/Getty 11. The Weeknd — 86 million units 10. Bruno Mars — 90.5 million units 9. Chris Brown — 91 million units Chris Brown Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images 8. Post Malone — 95 million units Post Malone performs at Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021. Josh Brasted/FilmMagic 7. Katy Perry — 106.5 million units Katy Perry attended the screening of EPIX’s ‘Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour’ in 2015. Valerie Macon/Getty Images 6. Justin Bieber — 107.5 million Justin Bieber performs in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music 5. Kanye West — 122.5 million units 4. Taylor Swift — 134 million units Taylor Swift performs at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 3. Rihanna — 151.5 million units Rihanna Tim P. Whitby/Getty 2. Drake — 163.5 million units Drake. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill 1. Eminem — 166 million units Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images